MacAulay Concludes Successful Trade Mission To Argentina & Chile

Agriculture and Agri-Food Minister Lawrence MacAulay has concluded his agricultural outreach mission to Argentina and Chile.

During his visit, MacAulay emphasized the strong north-south linkages already forged between farmers and producers throughout the western hemisphere, and urged the creation of more.

“Canada has strong trade relationships with Argentina and Chile, both important and growing markets globally," said MacAulay. "This Mission was a great opportunity to showcase Canada's high-quality and safe food, and to strengthen our trade ties in South America – actions that will grow our economy and put more money in the pockets of our farmers."

At the G20 Agricultural Ministers meetings in Buenos Aires, Minister MacAulay introduced an agricultural approach to soil management to accelerate sustainable agricultural practices around the world that received strong international support.

He also reinforced the importance of open and transparent trade based in rules and science and discussed trade issues and opportunities during the meetings he held with his counterparts from Japan, Mexico, Italy, Netherlands, Turkey, India, Germany and the European Union. The issue of country of origin labelling on pasta was also brought up with Italy, although no resolution was reached. Canada's durum wheat exports to Italy have been severely limited since the Italian government introduced the measures one year ago.

After the G20, MacAulay’s mission continued with outreach events in Argentina and Chile, where he promoted Canadian agriculture products and looked at strengthening trade partnerships. The Minister held bilateral meetings with Argentina’s Minister of Agro-Industry, Luis Miguel Etchevehere, and Chile’s Minister of Agriculture, Antonio Walker, to discuss topics of mutual interest and to explore ways to grow agricultural trade.

During his meeting with Argentina’s Minister of Agro-Industry, MacAulay expressed thanks for his country’s recent work to amend import conditions for Canadian pork and pork products, which will allow Canadian exporters to take advantage of opportunities in the Argentine market, as well as for providing access for Canadian breeding swine.