Details
Category: Ag News

Federal Agriculture Minister Lawrence MacAulay has announced an investment of up to $6.3 million in funding to the Western Grains Research Foundation.

“Research and innovation are vital to growing and sustaining Canadian crop production," said MacAulay. "Demand for our grains and other field crops continues to grow around the world and the Government of Canada is working hard to help farmers meet that demand, today and for years to come, through strategic investments in science and cutting edge research.”

The money will be used for a five-year Integrated Crop Agronomy Cluster under the Canadian Agricultural Partnership (CAP), AgriScience Program.

With an added industry contribution of up to $2.7 million, up to $9.0 million will be directed to agronomy research into multi-crop, integrated crop production that will help keep farmers on the leading edge.

"Producers face many agronomic challenges that cut across multiple crops. The focus of this Cluster is to use an integrated approach to study agronomic issues for everything from soil health, crop rotations, adapting to climate change and dealing with threats such as weeds, insects and disease. The research projects included address many of these agronomic challenges and will aim to find solutions to production threats, as well as further develop sustainable and resilient cropping systems. "

Research completed under this science cluster will focus on resiliency to climate change, improving the sustainability of crops in multi-crop, whole-farm cropping systems, and knowledge and technology transfer.

This is the first AgriScience cluster focused solely on agronomy research.

The announcement was part of MacAulay’s ‘Growing Canadian Agriculture’ tour.

More Ag News

MacAulay Continues Cross-Country Tour, Announces Investment In Grains Research

Federal Agriculture Minister Lawrence MacAulay has announced an investment of up to $6.3 million in funding to the Western Grains Research Foundation. “Research and innovation are vital to growing…

Corn Crop Taking Advantage Of Recent Heat

Manitoba's corn crop has been taking advantage of the recent heat and moisture. Morgan Cott, agronomist with the Manitoba Corn Growers Association says most corn has reached the tassling mark, adding…

(VIDEO) Plum Coulee Ag Equipment Manufacturer Celebrates 30 Years

What started out as a small welding shop back in 1988 in Plum Coulee, is now shipping agricultural equipment to customers across Canada, the United States, and Australia. Mandako is celebrating its…

Federal Gov Supports Beef Research

Federal Agriculture Minister Lawrence MacAulay has announced an investment of up to $14 million to the Beef Cattle Research Council (BCRC), which is a division of the Canadian Cattlemen’s Association…

Increased Tariffs Put Pressure On Hog Markets

Lean hog futures have been pressured by a larger supply combined with higher tariffs being applied by both Mexico and China. That from Tyler Fulton, Director of Risk Management with Hams Marketing…

Challenges With Soybeans Could Benefit Canola In The Short-Term

With the drop in soybean prices, canola could see some short-term benefit. That from Canola Council of Canada President Jim Everson, who notes purchasers are looking for different alternatives than…

Crops Advancing Thanks To Heat And Rain

In its latest crop report, Manitoba Agriculture says warm conditions and rainfall over the past week have advanced crop development. Canola and peas are starting to pod, while winter cereals and…

Canadian Ag Hall Of Fame Announces 2018 Inductees

The Canadian Agricultural Hall of Fame has announced five inductees for 2018. They are agricultural business leader Ted Bilyea, cranberry farmer and business man Peter Dhillon, plant scientist Wilf…

Mazier Gives Up KAP Presidency To Seek Federal Conservative Nomination

Keystone Agricultural Producers (KAP) President Dan Mazier has announced that effective July 6, he has stepped down from the position to seek nomination for the Conservative Party of Canada in the…

Clubroot Symptoms Reported In A Manitoba Field

Disease pressure is starting to ramp up in fields across Manitoba. Holly Derksen, crop pathologist for Manitoba Agriculture, said although the season has been mostly dry, fields have gotten more…

PembinaValleyOnline.com is your only local source for community news and information such as weather and classifieds.

Quicklinks

Login