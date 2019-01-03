MacAulay Discusses 2019 Priorities

Expanding agricultural trade will remain a key focus for the Canadian government in 2019.

"When I was in China the first shipment of chilled beef arrived," said Agriculture and Agri-Food Minister Lawrence MacAulay. "Vitally important. We want many more shipments; we want to continue that trade. We have to expand our beef herds in this country, and will do so and of course the pork industry is continuing to expand."

He adds the federal government will fully and fairly compensate supply-managed sectors for the losses suffered under the new NAFTA agreement.

MacAulay celebrated 30 years as a PEI MP last November. He plans to run again in the next federal election.