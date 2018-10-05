MacAulay Says Dairy Farmers Will Be 'Fully And Fairly' Compensated

Details
Category: Ag News

While there are many benefits to the new US-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA), Canada's Agriculture Minister Lawrence MacAulay says he's fully aware of the situation facing supply managed sectors such as dairy.

American dairy producers will have access to 3.59 per cent of Canada’s dairy market.

"It's unfortunate," he commented. "The United States government indicated quite clearly from the very start that supply management was in their sights and in fact the day after the deal was signed, the president was in front of the White House again commenting on supply management. Unfortunately, it was truly in their sights and they (dairy farmers) ended up paying a hard price but they will be fully and fairly compensated."

MacAulay says its too early to say how the compensation will be rolled out, however the plan is to have a chairman put in place to review the matter over the next several months.

It was also announced Friday that MacAulay will travel to Spain, Belgium and Italy from October 8 to 11, 2018 to promote Canadian agriculture. The Canada-European Union Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement (CETA) came into force on September 21, 2017.

"Free trade agreements like CETA encourage investment, open new markets and help our hard-working farmers and food processors compete around the world," said MacAulay. "I'm looking forward to traveling to the European Union to meet with industry and governments to advance market access opportunities for Canadian agriculture."

He's hoping to discuss the situation surrounding Italy's country of origin labelling for durum wheat.

Canada exported C$3.4 billion of agri-food and seafood products to the EU in 2017.

