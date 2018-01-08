MacAulay Speaks At American Farm Bureau Federation Convention

Federal Ag Minister Lawrence MacAulay travelled this week to Nashville, Tennessee, where he delivered a keynote address to the American Farm Bureau Federation's (AFBF) 2018 annual convention.

MacAulay reiterated the importance of NAFTA as an engine of growth and prosperity for Canada, the United States and Mexico. He was the first-ever Canadian ag minister to address the AFBF convention.

"The Canada-US relationship is strong, balanced and beneficial to both of our great nations," he said. "The Government of Canada is committed to continue working with the United States to strengthen our partnership for the good of our businesses, our jobs, our citizens and our economies."

While in Nashville, Minister MacAulay participated in a roundtable with key U.S. agricultural producer and business groups to discuss opportunities for cooperation, hosted a breakfast for all State Farm Bureau Presidents, met with Zippy Duvall, President of the AFBF, with Kevin Paap, Minnesota State Farm Bureau President, and with Jai Templeton, Commissioner of Agriculture for Tennessee, to discuss bilateral trade opportunities. He also met with AFBF Young Farmers and Ranchers.

U.S. President Donald was scheduled to address the convention Monday afternoon.