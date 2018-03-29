MacAuley Calls Grain Backlog 'An Unfortunate Situation'

The ongoing frustration over Canada’s grain backlog continues to grow.

Speaking at an event in Calgary on Tuesday, Federal Agriculture Minister Lawrence MacAulay says it’s been an ongoing and unfortunate issue.

He says he’s been in contact with the railways a number of times but notes everything is still not fixed.

With spring seeding not far off, MacAulay told reporters, he has no immediate solution for getting Canadian grain moving again.

He says he understands the need to address the rail backlog, but legislation that would impose financial penalties on rail companies that fail to deliver the railcars on time is stalled in the Senate.

He notes the Federal Government is working through Farm Credit Canada to ensure producers can get funding if they need it for Spring Seeding. Farmers can also access funds through the Federal Governments Cash Advance Program.

Bill C49 the legislation that would impose financial penalties on rail companies who fail to deliver railcars on time is currently stalled in the Senate.