MacDon To Be Sold For $1.2 Billion

A new study has found that Canada’s beef industry has dramatically reduced its water footprint over the past several decades, and that trend is expected to continue. Researchers at the University of…
Manitoba Beef Producers (MBP) is welcoming the announcement that the provincial government has taken steps to modernize crown lands regulations. Agriculture Minister Ralph Eichler announced this week…
The ag sector has been calling for quick passage of Bill C-49, the federal government’s Transportation Modernization Act. The bill was introduced back in May, and passed third reading in the House of…
Even though there is little to no chance of it passing U.S. Congress, an American man is proposing a supply management system for grain in the United States. Director of the Agriculture Policy…
As part of Manitoba Pork’s annual donation to Siloam Mission, last week Laurel Lyons delivered $1,200 worth of ham, which was welcomed by Janet McLeod, Siloam's Capital Campaign Director. To mark the…
Keystone Agricultural Producers (KAP) President Dan Mazier is looking back on what was a busy year for the farm lobby group. He notes one of the key issues was the federal government's proposed tax…
Manitoba Agriculture Minister Ralph Eichler announced Wednesday that new regulations will update Manitoba’s approach to managing agricultural crown lands The goal is to ensure compliance with the New…
In 2013, General Mills committed to sustainably sourcing 100 per cent of their top ten raw material categories by 2020. That from Sustainability Engagement Manager with General Mills, Jay Watson, who…
The 11th World Trade Organization (WTO) Ministerial Conference is taking place this week in Buenos Aires, Argentina. Canadian Federation of Agriculture President Ron Bonnett was in attendance and…
Canada's wheat crop had a number of mentions in Tuesday's USDA World Agricultural Supply and Demand Estimates (WASDE) Report. The report raised Canada's wheat crop by three million metric tons,…
There's been a great response so far to this year's Harvest Sample Program being administered by the Canadian Grain Commission (CGC). Chemist Twylla McKendry explains what they do with the…
The 2017 Canola Performance Trail results are now available. Delaney Ross Burtnack is the executive director of the Manitoba Canola Growers Association. "We had over 20 varieties from all three…
The Manitoba Wheat and Barley Growers Association (MWBGA) is welcoming two new directors and one returning director to its board, following an election process that took place this past fall. Boris…
Farm Credit Canada (FCC) has announced that it will be contributing $107,000 to 216 4-H clubs across Canada. Twenty-six Manitoba clubs will receive a total of $12,900. The FCC 4-H Club Fund is part…
Richardson International Limited has announced the acquisition of Bestland Air Ltd., an independent crop inputs retailer located near Starbuck, Manitoba. “This business is an excellent addition to…