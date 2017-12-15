MacDon To Be Sold For $1.2 Billion

Winnipeg-based ag equipment maker MacDon and its Group of Companies has been sold.

Linamar Corporation, which is based in Guelph, Ontario, is making the purchase for $1.2 billion.

Linamar said in a statement that MacDon will be combined its existing agriculture harvesting business in Hungary to position both businesses for significant growth.

The transaction is awaiting regulatory approval which is expected to occur in the first quarter of 2018.