Hot temperatures continue to advance crops across Manitoba, although the province would benefit from a good rain.

Manitoba Agriculture's weekly crop report says the majority of crops are in the flowering and grain fill stages of development.

Disease pressure and insect activity continue to be monitored as the growing season progresses.

"Bertha army worm trap counts are still being monitored," said Cereal Specialist Anne Kirk. "We have had some diamondback moth larvae feeding in canola fields in the Morris area and we did see some other mild insect pressure such as grasshoppers, but we haven't seen a lot at this point."

Haying operations are ongoing, with below normal yields.

precip july15 mbagMap courtesy Manitoba Agriculture

