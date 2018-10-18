Making Winter Wheat Canada's New Premium Quality Product

Details
A winter wheat breeder in Lethbridge is working to change western winter wheat into Canada's new premium quality product over spring wheat.

Dr. Robert Graf with Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada (AAFC) says winter wheat has many environmental benefits such as reducing soil erosion, out competing weeds, and conserving energy with fewer field operations, as well as produces about 25 per cent more grain that its spring wheat counterparts.

Despite the benefits, Canada Western Red Spring wheat is still the most popular in Canada because of it's world renowned excellent milling and baking quality, which in turn offers a premium price in world markets.

Graf says they're working to improve winter wheat by incorporating end-use qualities from spring wheat.

To do that, Graf and his team have been working to increase winter wheat's protein concentration, gluten strength and flour water absorption.

"Once we can really demonstrate the quality is much closer to CWRS (Canada Red Spring Wheat), or even equivalent, I think arguments can then be made, and pitches can be made in export markets that they're equivalent, and hopefully that will be reflected in price."

He adds, winter wheat already has an exceptional milling characteristics that produces a higher percentage of bright white, low ash flour than spring wheat.

"If farmers could capture 25 per cent more yield in a product that gives them a similar return as our Canada Western Red Spring wheat class, they'd be more compelled to grow winter wheat because ultimately, it would mean a huge boost in average revenue."

Graf says, it will still take 12 to 15 years before farmers have access to this improved winter wheat.

