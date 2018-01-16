In the fall of 2015 Manitoba Ag Days announced the “Ag Days Gives Back” community giving program. 100% of the 50/50 funds raised at the show, which runs from January 16 until 18th at Brandon’s Keystone Centre, will go back to ag organizations and communities where exhibitors and patron’s live.

“We want to give back some of the show’s success to those exhibitors, patron’s and communities which contribute to the show’s success,” stated General Manager Kristen Phillips.

To date over $45,000 has been given back through the Manitoba Ag Days Gives Back fund to deserving communities and organizations across Manitoba.

The application deadline for 2019 is November 15th, 2018.

This year's recipients include:

Community Improvement - Community Infrastructure Upgrades & Improvements $5000.00

Edwards Sports Centre – Jocelyn Jacobson

Heartland Recreation Commission – Karla Gurke and Gerald Barber

Community Improvement - Agriculture and Heritage $5000.00

Manitoba Association of Agricultural Societies – Donna Sagin MAAS President

Community Improvement - Safety & Emergency Services The Farm Safety Foundation $5000.00

The Farm Safety Foundation - Liz Ellis-Clark (Canadian Agricultural Safety Association)

Education and Leadership - Agricultural Youth Education Agriculture in the Classroom $8000.00

Agriculture in the Classroom – Manitoba

Sue Clayton, Executive Director

Education and Leadership – ACC Diploma Scholarship $1000.00

ACC Diploma Scholarship -Braiden Setter-Shwaluk (Who will graduate in June and is enrolled in ACC for 2018/19)

U of M Degree Scholarship - Kate Green, received at graduation

U of M Diploma Scholarship – Renate Jochum, received at graduation.