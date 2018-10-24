Manitoba AG EX Hosting Three National Cattle Shows

Details
Manitoba Ag Ex is taking place Oct 24-27 at Brandon's Keystone Centre.

Provincial Exhibition of Manitoba General Manager Ron Kristjansson commented on some of the highlights.

"Three national cattle shows here this year, so we've got a huge number of entries. The barns are right full of cattle. Cattle came all the way from Quebec to B.C...This is the first time the shorthorn national show has ever been held in Manitoba, so we're delighted to have that group here."

Ag Ex, the province's largest all breeds cattle show, will also feature the Manitoba Finals Rodeo.

This week has been declared 'beef week' in Brandon and across the province.

"It's kind of a salute to beef producers that we know they come to Brandon for Ag Ex to compete against other exhibitors, other breeders. It's part of their marketing plan," said Kristjansson.

Admission is free to the daily shows and sales until 6pm. Tickets to the Manitoba Finals Rodeo are available at the Keystone Centre Box office or online at www.manitobaagex.com

