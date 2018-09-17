Manitoba Agriculture Signs MOU With Indiana

The Indiana and Manitoba Departments of Agriculture signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) Monday to foster co-operation in key areas including agricultural research, trade, investment and youth leadership.

Through the MOU, the two regions will encourage stronger partnerships between researchers, innovation leaders, businesses and young farmers.

Indiana Lieutenant Governor Suzanne Crouch met Monday in Winnipeg with Deputy Premier Heather Stefanson, Agriculture Minister Ralph Eichler and Growth, Enterprise and Trade Minister Blaine Pedersen.

“This agreement lays the groundwork to establishing a long-term co-operative relationship between Indiana and Manitoba,” Crouch said. “We look forward to the abundant opportunities this new partnership affords, especially in the area of agricultural economic development, and are excited about what the future holds for our two economies."

Manitoba’s ministers also discussed the broader Manitoba - Indiana trade relationship, which encompassed two-way trade worth $1.1 billion in 2017.

“Indiana and Manitoba share common priorities and strengths in the agricultural sector that provide excellent opportunities for more collaboration and information sharing,” said Eichler.

Crouch is accompanied to Manitoba by a 20-member delegation including representatives from Indiana companies, agricultural organizations, universities and state officials. The delegation will be participating in business events with the Manitoba Chambers of Commerce and the Business Council of Manitoba, as well as focused visits and meetings with leading Manitoba agricultural facilities including the Food Development Centre, the University of Manitoba, the Canadian International Grain Institute, and the Canadian Malting Barley Technical Centre.