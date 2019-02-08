Manitoba Beef Producers Celebrates 40 Years

Details
Category: Ag News

2019 marks the 40th anniversary of Manitoba Beef Producers.

The group held its AGM this week in Brandon. The theme this year was 'Proud Past, Promising Future'.

"I think we're very proud of our past," said General Manager Brian Lemon. "Generally the AGM is a place where producers can show some optimism for the future and be a little bit upbeat about where their industry is going to be this time next year."

Tom Teichroeb of Langruth, MB will remain on as president for another term. Kris Kristjanson (District 12) is first vice-president, while Dianne Riding (District 9) is second vice-president. Peter Penner (District 3) will serve as treasurer and Mike Dugiud (District 10) is secretary.

The Hodgins Family of Lenore, MB picked up this year's Environmental Stewardship Award (TESA) sponsored by MNP, while Martin Unrau of MacGregor, MB was presented with the group's second-ever Lifetime Achievement Award.

Former Federal Agriculture Minister Gerry Ritz was the keynote speaker at the banquet held Thursday night.

mbp lifetime 2019 submitted(L-R) Martin Unrau with MBP President Tom Teichroeb

MBP TESA 2019 SUBMITTED 2(L-R) MNP’s Pam Miller, MBP Director Jade Delaurier, Cameron and Lisa Hodgins

 

