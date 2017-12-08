Manitoba Beef Producers Hosts Successful National Check-Off Meeting

Manitoba's beef industry gathered Thursday night in MacGregor for the first ever National Check-Off Town Hall Meeting.

The goal was the inform producers about the upcoming increase to the check-off, which will be going up from $1 to $2.50 per head, presumably next spring.

Manitoba Beef Producers General Manager Brian Lemon says they'd like to host similar events in the future.

"Producers are showing an interest in wanting to hear these sorts of messages and just by turnout it seems like it's something that we would be looking for opportunities to repeat."

The program included presentations from the National Check-Off Agency, Canada Beef, Canadian Cattlemen’s Association and Beef Cattle Research Council.

About 60 people attended the meeting.