Manitoba Beef Producers Seeking Directors At Fall Meetings

Manitoba Beef Producers (MBP) is seeking to fill three positions on its board of directors this year.

The first of 14 fall district meetings got underway Monday night in Ashern.

Elections will be held in odd-numbered districts this year to replace Ramona Blyth (District 5), Larry Gerelus (District 7), and Ben Fox (District 13).

MBP President Tom Teichroeb encouraged producers to think about running for one of the positions

“MBP’s board of directors undertakes a lot of important work on behalf of the province’s beef industry, including the cow/calf, backgrounding and finishing sectors,” he said. “It is important that we have strong representation from all these sectors around MBP’s board table to help inform our decision making on behalf of our fellow beef producers. This is especially important as we seek to grow our industry.”

Teichroeb adds that MBP directors also serve on the boards of organizations such as the Canadian Cattlemen’s Association, Canadian Cattle Identification Agency, and the Beef Cattle Research Council.

“MBP’s board and staff work on a wide range of topics, including business risk management programs, wildlife management, livestock traceability, sustainability initiatives, trade, research, water management and many, many more...By working together, we are creating a stronger industry for producers.”

The fall meetings will include a look back at MBP’s finances for the past year, as well as review of some of the association’s activities on behalf of members. Other topics, such as pending changes to prescription requirements and the need for producers to have a valid client patient relationship with their veterinarian will also be discussed.

“The district meetings are extremely valuable for MBP, providing us with direct input and ideas from farmers and ranchers about matters affecting their operations,” MBP General Manager Brian Lemon said. “We strongly urge producers to attend the meetings and to have their say in the future of MBP. I look forward to hearing from and speaking with all those in attendance.”

All meetings begin at 6 p.m. with a free beef on a bun supper. For more information go to mbbeef.ca or contact the MBP office at 1-800-772-0458.