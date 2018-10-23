Manitoba Beef Producers Seeking Directors At Fall Meetings

Details
Category: Ag News

Manitoba Beef Producers (MBP) is seeking to fill three positions on its board of directors this year.

The first of 14 fall district meetings got underway Monday night in Ashern.

Elections will be held in odd-numbered districts this year to replace Ramona Blyth (District 5), Larry Gerelus (District 7), and Ben Fox (District 13).

MBP President Tom Teichroeb encouraged producers to think about running for one of the positions

“MBP’s board of directors undertakes a lot of important work on behalf of the province’s beef industry, including the cow/calf, backgrounding and finishing sectors,” he said. “It is important that we have strong representation from all these sectors around MBP’s board table to help inform our decision making on behalf of our fellow beef producers. This is especially important as we seek to grow our industry.”

Teichroeb adds that MBP directors also serve on the boards of organizations such as the Canadian Cattlemen’s Association, Canadian Cattle Identification Agency, and the Beef Cattle Research Council.

“MBP’s board and staff work on a wide range of topics, including business risk management programs, wildlife management, livestock traceability, sustainability initiatives, trade, research, water management and many, many more...By working together, we are creating a stronger industry for producers.”

The fall meetings will include a look back at MBP’s finances for the past year, as well as review of some of the association’s activities on behalf of members. Other topics, such as pending changes to prescription requirements and the need for producers to have a valid client patient relationship with their veterinarian will also be discussed.

“The district meetings are extremely valuable for MBP, providing us with direct input and ideas from farmers and ranchers about matters affecting their operations,” MBP General Manager Brian Lemon said. “We strongly urge producers to attend the meetings and to have their say in the future of MBP. I look forward to hearing from and speaking with all those in attendance.”

All meetings begin at 6 p.m. with a free beef on a bun supper. For more information go to mbbeef.ca or contact the MBP office at 1-800-772-0458.

More Ag News

Manitoba Beef Producers Seeking Directors At Fall Meetings

Manitoba Beef Producers (MBP) is seeking to fill three positions on its board of directors this year. The first of 14 fall district meetings got underway Monday night in Ashern. Elections will be…

Farmers Hoping Warm Weather Continues

Summer-like weather over the past week has helped with the soybean harvest. Provincial Pulse Specialist Dennis Lange says most fields should be complete if we get another week or so of decent…

Beef Breeds Council Applauds New Market Access For Canadian Live Cattle

The federal government recently announced new market access for live cattle exports to the Philippines. Canadian Beef Breeds Council Executive Director, Michael Latimer, says the Philippines isn't a…

U of M Ag Students Tour Pembina Valley

Agriculture Diploma students from the University of Manitoba recently had a chance to tour a number of processing sites in the Pembina Valley. The tour included a stop at the Tropi Gelato facility in…

Cattle Slaughter Numbers Up

Cattle producers have taken a hard look at their herd this year when it comes to production and management. Anne Wasko is a market analyst with Cattle Trends and says slaughter numbers are up for a…

Monsanto Winnipeg Office Closing

Bayer Canada will be moving the former Monsanto 'legacy' head office located in Winnipeg to Calgary, where Bayer's CropScience Division is headquartered. The move is said to impact 71 staff at the…

Canada West Foundation CEO Says Canada Should Dismantle Supply Management

The President and CEO of the Canada West Foundation believes dairy farmers and Canadians would be better off without supply management. Martha Hall Findlay says, as well as allowing the Americans…

Farmers Taking Advantage Of Summer-Like Conditions

Sunflower growers in the province still have a large majority of the crop left out in the field. However, Ben Friesen with Scoular Canada says we're still ahead of schedule. "We were definitely…

Canada Hosts China's Minister of Agriculture

This week, China's minister of agriculture and rural affairs made a couple of stops in Canada. Minister Han Changfu led a mission to Quebec and Ontario, where he visited with Canada's Agriculture…

Making Winter Wheat Canada's New Premium Quality Product

A winter wheat breeder in Lethbridge is working to change western winter wheat into Canada's new premium quality product over spring wheat. Dr. Robert Graf with Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada…

PembinaValleyOnline.com is your only local source for community news and information such as weather and classifieds.

Quicklinks

Login