Manitoba Beef Producers Welcomes Province's Effort To Modernize Crown Lands Regulations

Details
Category: Ag News

Manitoba Beef Producers (MBP) is welcoming the announcement that the provincial government has taken steps to modernize crown lands regulations.

Agriculture Minister Ralph Eichler announced this week that the regulations were modernized as part of Manitoba’s efforts to ensure compliance with the New West Partnership Trade Agreement.

MBP President Ben Fox said many of the changes laid out in the new agricultural crown lands leases and permits regulation are welcomed, adding MBP believes that a full, open industry consultation is critical to getting producers’ input into subsequent policy amendments, and ensuring these lands continue to serve the beef industry.

“The old system of allocation was often frustrating for producers and was also lacking in transparency, so the announcement of a more open process is very important to our membership,” said Fox, who noted MBP is in favour of the government’s move to join the New West Partnership Trade Agreement. “However, we do have a number of concerns as we move forward and will ensure they are raised with the government.”

Among MBP’s priorities and concerns are:

-All Crown grazing and forage lands should remain available for cattle production, along with the ability to secure hay permits;
-Crown lands must remain affordable and available to Manitoba producers;
-The bid process for the land should be open, and transparent, providing clear pricing signals to producers;
-The need for informed access by members of the public seeking to access Crown lands used by producers; and
-Recognition that beef producers are sound stewards of the lands and that provincial conservation objectives work in balance with the objectives of producers.

“Crown lands are critical to the operations of many Manitoba beef producers and to achieving the government’s objective of growing the cattle herd, so it is important that the policy consultation process is open and transparent,” said MBP General Manager Brian Lemon. “We look forward to presenting the thoughts and concerns of our members to government and helping shape the new policies that flow from the province’s announcement.”

MBP is looking forward to being part of the consultation process and encourages all producers to participate to ensure their concerns and ideas are heard.

More Ag News

MB Commodity Groups Release Amalgamation Roadmap

The five commodity groups, that in May of this year, began exploring an amalgamation have released a summary report highlighting the potential path towards a new, grassroots and farmer-driven…

Canada's Beef Industry Reduces Water Footprint

A new study has found that Canada’s beef industry has dramatically reduced its water footprint over the past several decades, and that trend is expected to continue. Researchers at the University of…

Manitoba Beef Producers Welcomes Province's Effort To Modernize Crown Lands Regulations

Manitoba Beef Producers (MBP) is welcoming the announcement that the provincial government has taken steps to modernize crown lands regulations. Agriculture Minister Ralph Eichler announced this week…

Bill C-49 Stalled In Senate

The ag sector has been calling for quick passage of Bill C-49, the federal government’s Transportation Modernization Act. The bill was introduced back in May, and passed third reading in the House of…

An Ag Policy Analyst's View on Supply Management

Even though there is little to no chance of it passing U.S. Congress, an American man is proposing a supply management system for grain in the United States. Director of the Agriculture Policy…

Manitoba Pork Donates Meat To Siloam Mission

As part of Manitoba Pork’s annual donation to Siloam Mission, last week Laurel Lyons delivered $1,200 worth of ham, which was welcomed by Janet McLeod, Siloam's Capital Campaign Director. To mark the…

Carbon Tax, Tax Changes Key Issues For KAP In 2017

Keystone Agricultural Producers (KAP) President Dan Mazier is looking back on what was a busy year for the farm lobby group. He notes one of the key issues was the federal government's proposed tax…

Province Modernizing Access To Agricultural Crown Lands

Manitoba Agriculture Minister Ralph Eichler announced Wednesday that new regulations will update Manitoba’s approach to managing agricultural crown lands The goal is to ensure compliance with the New…

General Mills Encourages Farmers To Share Their Story

In 2013, General Mills committed to sustainably sourcing 100 per cent of their top ten raw material categories by 2020. That from Sustainability Engagement Manager with General Mills, Jay Watson, who…

CFA President Attends WTO Meetings In Argentina

The 11th World Trade Organization (WTO) Ministerial Conference is taking place this week in Buenos Aires, Argentina. Canadian Federation of Agriculture President Ron Bonnett was in attendance and…

Canadian Wheat Production Highlighted In USDA Report

Canada's wheat crop had a number of mentions in Tuesday's USDA World Agricultural Supply and Demand Estimates (WASDE) Report. The report raised Canada's wheat crop by three million metric tons,…

CGC Pleased With Harvest Sample Program Response

There's been a great response so far to this year's Harvest Sample Program being administered by the Canadian Grain Commission (CGC). Chemist Twylla McKendry explains what they do with the…

2017 Canola Performance Trials Results Available Online

The 2017 Canola Performance Trail results are now available. Delaney Ross Burtnack is the executive director of the Manitoba Canola Growers Association. "We had over 20 varieties from all three…

New Directors Joining MWBGA

The Manitoba Wheat and Barley Growers Association (MWBGA) is welcoming two new directors and one returning director to its board, following an election process that took place this past fall. Boris…

FCC Supports 4-H Canada

Farm Credit Canada (FCC) has announced that it will be contributing $107,000 to 216 4-H clubs across Canada. Twenty-six Manitoba clubs will receive a total of $12,900. The FCC 4-H Club Fund is part…

Richardson Acquires Bestland Air Near Starbuck, MB

Richardson International Limited has announced the acquisition of Bestland Air Ltd., an independent crop inputs retailer located near Starbuck, Manitoba. “This business is an excellent addition to…

2018 Seed Manitoba Guide Now Available

The 2018 Seed Manitoba Guide is now available. Anastasia Kubinec, Manager of Crop Industry Development for Manitoba Agriculture explains what's new this year. "We do have in the canola section, we…

More Access for Canadian Fresh Beef Overseas

Earlier this week, it was announced China will allow the importation of Canadian fresh-chilled beef in a pilot project and establish documentation to enable bone-in beef trade. Dennis Laycraft,…

MacAulay Concludes Visit To Mexico City

Federal Ag Minister Lawrence MacAulay has concluded a two-day visit to Mexico City. “Canada and Mexico’s strong, integrated markets provide an excellent trade environment for our quality agricultural…

Seven Big Mistakes Farmers Make When Marketing Grain

Brian Voth, President of intelliFARM Inc. has been busy over the past few weeks sharing advice about marketing. Voth notes there are seven big mistakes they see farms make in their marketing…

PembinaValleyOnline.com is your only local source for community news and information such as weather and classifieds.

Quicklinks

More Ag News

Manitoba Beef Producers Hosts Successful National Check-Off Meeting

Canola Council President Visits China With PM

MB Dairy Producers Gather In Winnipeg For Annual Conference

Certified Sustainable Beef Framework Launching This Week

Stats Can Releases Updated Production Report

Cattle Markets Remain Strong

FCC Supports MBFI's New Learning Centre

Spread Of PED Slowing In Manitoba

Canada's Livestock Sector Benefits From PM's Visit To China

Crop Hail Claims Down In 2017, Manitoba Hardest Hit

Sask & Quebec Win Canada's Oustanding Young Farmer Awards

A&W Supports Beef Research

Wheat Markets One Of The Big Stories In 2017

Grain Elevators Of Manitoba Documented In New Book

Canadian Dairy Commission Maintains Current Support Prices For Butter And Skim Milk Powder

Manitoban Inducted Into Canadian Ag Hall of Fame

No Movement To India's Rules On Canadian Fumigation Of Pulses

Province Extends Deadline For Climate and Green Plan Survey

Proposed Act Aims To Improve Watershed Management

Beausejour Company Brings Sunflower Crush Back to Manitoba

Ag News Archives

Community Events

13
Dec
2017
Taste of the Holidays - Newcomer Dessert Potluck

13 December 2017 - 14 December 2017, 6:30 pm - 8:30 pm

St. Paul's United Church, Morden





14
Dec
2017
Pembina Valley Local Food Market

14 December 2017 4:30 pm - 6:00 pm

Morden and District Chamber of Commerce, Morden





14
Dec
2017
Evening Course: Wisdom Literature

14 December 2017 7:00 pm - 9:45 pm

Steinbach Bible College





14
Dec
2017
Pickelball

14 December 2017 - 08 February 2018, 7:00 pm - 10:00 pm

Emerado Centennial School, Winkler





15
Dec
2017
Winkler Flyers @ Portage Terriers

15 December 2017 7:30 pm

Stride Place





16
Dec
2017
Emerson Casual Crafters - Last Chance Christmas Baking & Gift Sale

16 December 2017 10:00 am - 3:00 pm

Emerson New Horizons





16
Dec
2017
Jingle for Genesis Craft & Vendor Sale

16 December 2017 - 17 December 2017, 10:00 am - 5:00 pm

East Gate Mall





Login