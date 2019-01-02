Manitoba Canola Production Up In 2018

Canola production in Manitoba rose 5.4% from 2017 to 3.3 million tonnes in 2018, that according to Statistics Canada.

Delaney Ross Burtnack is the executive director of the Manitoba Canola Growers Association.

"This was certainly one of the better years in terms of acreage, it wasn't a record year, but still one of the high years. Canola production is definitely high and favoured in the province...Overall, it was strong."

Manitoba canola yields fell from 44 bushels per acre in 2017 to 43.3 in 2018.

Lower yields were offset by a larger harvested area, which increased by 224,100 acres to 3.4 million. Ross Burtnack expects to see similar acres in 2019.