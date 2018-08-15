Manitoba Crop Report - August 13

Details
Category: Ag News

Persistent dry and hot conditions have allowed farmers to get a start on harvesting for the year.    

According to the latest Manitoba Agriculture Crop Report, winter cereals, spring cereals, and field peas are coming off the field with canola just getting started.

Anne Kirk, provincial cereal specialist, said a wide range of yields are being reported. She added that a lack of moisture did play a role in reducing quality and yield in some areas.

The report also indicated that moisture stress is evident in corn, soybeans, and sunflowers with rain needed to help with grain fill.  

Haying continues with below average yields and farmers are encouraged to find additional feed sources or pastures for rent.

CLICK HERE FOR THE FULL REPORT

 

