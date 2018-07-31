Manitoba Crop Report - July 30

Manitoba Agriculture says crops are advancing rapidly with the warm, dry conditions.

Rain is needed in most areas to sustain crops and replenish soil moisture.

Harvest has started in winter cereals, barley, and peas.

Swathing or pre-harvest applications have started in early seeded spring cereals and canola.



First cut hay is nearing completion with below normal yields.

Regrowth has been limited due to dry conditions, and a second cut may not be possible in some areas.

Map courtesy Manitoba Agriculture