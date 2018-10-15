Manitoba Crop Report - October 15

Harvest progress has reached 84 per cent in Manitoba.

Manitoba Agriculture says cold, wet conditions slowed harvest progress over the past seven days, but some progress was made on drier days.

There were some very cold nights over the past week, with temperatures going down to as low as -14 degrees Celsius. Snowfall over the past week has lodged standing crops and covered second cut feed.

Post harvest tillage progressed somewhat but was limited due to light rains and wet soil surface conditions. Soil sampling continues during the fall fertilization period.

Most producers are feeding cattle on pasture or moving to fall grazing areas. Producers are culling livestock to ensure feed rations are adequate for the winter.

Courtesy Manitoba Agriculture