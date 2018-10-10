Manitoba Crop Report - October 9

Manitoba Agriculture says that over the past week, some harvest progress did take place, although rain and snow have left many fields wet.

Aeration or drying is needed to reduce moisture for grain storage.

The snow has also lodged standing crops, making them move difficult to combine.

Fall tillage, soil testing and fertilization is occurring as conditions allow.

Supplemental feeding of cattle on pasture and herd culling is occurring to match animals to feed availability.

CLICK HERE FOR THE FULL REPORT

Courtesy Manitoba Agriculture