Manitoba Crop Report - Sept 4

Manitoba Agriculture has released its latest crop report.

Harvest is moving along quickly thanks to the warm, dry conditions.

Limited seasonal rain is causing premature ripening, limited pasture regrowth and very dry seed.

Spring cereal yields have been better than expected with high protein and good quality.

Canola harvest is pegged at about 65 per cent complete across the province, while soybeans were less than 10 per cent.

Dugout levels are very low in most of the province.

Livestock is being moved to water or water being brought in.

Baling of pastures, hayland, ditches, sloughs, greenfeed and harvested cereal straw continues.

