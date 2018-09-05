Details
Category: Ag News

 

Manitoba Agriculture has released its latest crop report.

Harvest is moving along quickly thanks to the warm, dry conditions.

Limited seasonal rain is causing premature ripening, limited pasture regrowth and very dry seed.

Spring cereal yields have been better than expected with high protein and good quality.

Canola harvest is pegged at about 65 per cent complete across the province, while soybeans were less than 10 per cent.

Dugout levels are very low in most of the province.

Livestock is being moved to water or water being brought in.

Baling of pastures, hayland, ditches, sloughs, greenfeed and harvested cereal straw continues.

CLICK HERE FOR THE FULL REPORT

More Ag News

Manitoba Crop Report - Sept 4

Manitoba Agriculture has released its latest crop report. Harvest is moving along quickly thanks to the warm, dry conditions. Limited seasonal rain is causing premature ripening, limited pasture…

New Cannabis Legislation To Benefit Hemp Sector

Speaking Tuesday at Manitoba Harvest Hemp Foods in Winnipeg, Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food, Lawrence MacAulay, announced an investment of $330,550 to the Canadian Hemp Trade Alliance (CHTA).…

Federal Government Supports Canola Research

On Tuesday, Federal Agriculture Minister Lawrence MacAulay announced up to $12.1 million in funding to the Canola Council of Canada under the Canadian Agricultural Partnership (CAP), AgriScience…

Port of Churchill Sold

The Arctic Gateway Group LP (consisting of Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, AGT Food and Ingredients Inc) and Missinippi Rail Limited Partnership (a consortium of First Nations and communities)…

MBP President Concerned About Water Shortage

Manitoba Beef Producers (MBP) new president Tom Teichroeb was pleased to hear that the province will allow grazing and baling on crown lands to help address the feed shortage being faced by many…

Succession Planner Gives Advice To The Next Generation

A succession planning specialist says, staying curious is a key to success. Founder of Farm Life, Darrell Wade, gave a presentation at the Canadian Beef Industry Conference in London, Ontario last…

Tom Teichroeb Elected President Of Manitoba Beef Producers

The Manitoba Beef Producers Board of Directors has elected Tom Teichroeb (Langruth, MB) to serve as the group's new president. He had been serving on an interim basis since August 7th, when Ben Fox…

NAFTA Talks To Resume Next Week

The North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA) talks will take a break for the weekend. U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer said negotiations with Canada will resume on Wednesday. President…

Crop Production Expected To Fall In 2018: Stats Can Report

Statistics Canada is expecting this year's dry conditions to have an impact on crop yields. Data from the July Farm Survey show that farmers in Canada anticipate decreased production of canola,…

GJ Chemical Hosts Corn & Soybean Plot Tour Near Altona

GJ Chemical held its annual demonstration plot tour Thursday near Altona, showcasing a number of corn and soybean varieties. Site Manager Alex Wahl talked about what they're seeing in some of the new…

PembinaValleyOnline.com is your only local source for community news and information such as weather and classifieds.

Quicklinks

Login