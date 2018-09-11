Manitoba Crop Report - September 10

Details
Manitoba Agriculture is pegging overall harvest progress at 65% complete.

The weekly crop report says yields remain variable based on seasonal rainfall and soil moisture availability. Disease was limited this year.

There was frost in some parts of Manitoba over the past seven days with the northwest region being hit the hardest. Some crop damage did occur.

Dugout levels remain very low, with livestock being moved to water or water being brought in.

Baling of livestock feed continues.

