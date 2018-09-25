Manitoba Crop Report - September 24

Rainfall, mixed with cool, humid conditions over the past week have stalled harvest for the second week in a row.

Manitoba Agriculture is pegging overall harvest progress at 73%, compared to 71% last week and 67% on September 10th.

Snowfall on Saturday has since melted in most areas, adding to the September precipitation accumulation.

Seeding of fall cereals is mostly complete, while fall soil sampling and tillage operations have started.

Forages and pastures have benefited from precipitation, but cool temperatures have slowed re-growth.

Dugout levels remain low.

CLICK HERE FOR THE FULL REPORT

Courtesy Manitoba Agriculture