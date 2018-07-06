Manitoba Egg Farmers Egg-cited For New Scanning Technology

Manitoba Egg Farmers is welcoming a federal government is investment in to new technology for the sector.

The feds are contributing $844,000 to the Egg Farmers of Ontario to assist in the development of an electronic scan to determine the gender and fertility of eggs before they go to incubation.

Cory Rybuck, general manager for Manitoba Egg Farmers, said this is a project the organization has been paying close attention to for about two years. Manitoba is home to two large hatcheries and Rybuck added any efficiencies that can be found is a positive for farmers in the province.

"Certainly the innovative aspect, I know this is a challenge that companies around the world have been working on for a number of years, so the fact that a Canadian effort is getting closer to being commercially available is very exciting and positive," he noted.

Rybuck explained that once operational, this scanner will help reduce the waste around male chicks. As it stands now, this is no commercial use for male chicks.

He expects this boost in funding will help push the project closer to commercialization and once that happens, Rybuck believes adaptation of the technology by Manitoba farmers would be fairly rapid.