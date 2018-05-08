Manitoba Farmers Busy Seeding For Foodgrains Bank

Manitoba farmers are seeding about 5,000 acres towards the Canadian Foodgrains Bank this year.

Regional Rep Gordon Janzen says that's similar to last year, totaling about 40 growing projects.

He's hoping the crop is a repeat of 2017.

"Last year was an excellent year. We had very good crops and good proceeds...it was actually a record year."

Janzen says the main crops being planted are wheat, canola and soybeans, adding much of the province could use some rain.

He notes key areas being supported by the Canadian Foodgrains Bank are drought stricken regions in Ethiopia and Sudan. Conflict regions in Lebanon and Syria are also receiving support.