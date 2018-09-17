Manitoba Farms Open Doors To The Public

Over 40 host sites participated in Open Farm Day, held Sunday throughout the province.

Brad and Leanne Anderson of Cypress River opened their mixed farm to the public. The couple showcased farm machinery, animals, and their new solar power hook-up. The farm has been operated by the Anderson Family for about 135 years, with the original ancestors coming over from Iceland. Brad guessed they were the seventh generation to farm on the homestead. They've been living on the farm for the past five years.

Brad explained why they feel it's important to showcase their operation on Open Farm Day.

"We love having the kids and city people, and even locals that just don't exactly know what happens on my farm or on any farm, and they always learn so much and lots of smiles and they like to see the animals...it's always a fun day."

Brad said the turnout was a little bit slow to start off with, due to the uncertain weather conditions.

Throughout the day they had visitors from across the Westman region, with some coming from as far away as Neepawa and Winnipeg.