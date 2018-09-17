Details
Category: Ag News

Over 40 host sites participated in Open Farm Day, held Sunday throughout the province.

Brad and Leanne Anderson of Cypress River opened their mixed farm to the public. The couple showcased farm machinery, animals, and their new solar power hook-up. The farm has been operated by the Anderson Family for about 135 years, with the original ancestors coming over from Iceland. Brad guessed they were the seventh generation to farm on the homestead. They've been living on the farm for the past five years.

Brad explained why they feel it's important to showcase their operation on Open Farm Day.

"We love having the kids and city people, and even locals that just don't exactly know what happens on my farm or on any farm, and they always learn so much and lots of smiles and they like to see the animals...it's always a fun day."

Brad said the turnout was a little bit slow to start off with, due to the uncertain weather conditions.

Throughout the day they had visitors from across the Westman region, with some coming from as far away as Neepawa and Winnipeg.

 

More Ag News

Manitoba Farms Open Doors To The Public

Over 40 host sites participated in Open Farm Day, held Sunday throughout the province. Brad and Leanne Anderson of Cypress River opened their mixed farm to the public. The couple showcased farm…

Soybean Growers Seeing Green This Harvest

Many soybean growers in Manitoba are seeing green seeds this harvest season. This year's warm, dry conditions, have caused many seeds to prematurely ripen, resulting in chlorophyll getting locked…

Manitoba Producers Eligible For Livestock Tax Deferral Provision

The federal government is providing further relief for livestock producers affected by this year's dry conditions. Extreme weather conditions have caused feed shortfalls, which has led to designated…

Livestock Producers Eligible For Water Source Development Funding

The Manitoba government is taking another step to help livestock producers who have been affected by dry conditions. “Manitoba Agriculture supports our livestock sector across the province, and we…

Province Supports HyLife With Tax Incentive

On Friday, Premier Brian Pallister announced that the Manitoba government is supporting an expansion project at HyLife Foods Ltd. “Our economy is growing here in Neepawa and throughout Manitoba,…

(VIDEO) U of M Opens New Dairy Research Facility

On Thursday, the University of Manitoba officially opened the Dairy Farmers of Manitoba Discovery and Learning Complex at the Glenlea Research Station. The 60-cow facility, which features modern…

Railways Outline Strategies During Grain Transportation Roundtable

The Federal Government’s Grain Transportation Roundtable on Wednesday in Saskatoon brought together railways, grain companies, and farm organizations. In the last few years, farmers have seen a real…

Farmers Shift Focus To Soybean Harvest

Farmers will be busy harvesting soybeans over the next couple of weeks. In this week's crop report, Manitoba Agriculture was pegging soybean harvest at about 15 per cent complete across the province.…

Federal Ministers Hold Roundtable Discussion On Grain Transportation

The Federal Liberals are held a caucus retreat this week in Saskatoon. Federal Transport Minister Marc Garneau and Federal Agriculture Minister Lawrence MacAulay also took time out to hold roundtable…

Canadian Grain Commission Says Licensing Exemptions Will Continue

The Canadian Grain Commission says it will continue to exempt feed mills, agents with primary or process elevator facilities and producer railway car loading facilities from licensing requirements.…

PembinaValleyOnline.com is your only local source for community news and information such as weather and classifieds.

Quicklinks

Login