Manitoba Government Streamlining Grain Dryer Installations

The Manitoba government is streamlining the process for the inspection and approval of grain dryers.

“We recognize the importance of responding in a timely fashion, and the OFC has taken strides to improve the inspection and approval process for grain dryers,” said Growth, Enterprise and Trade Minister Blaine Pedersen, minister responsible for the Office of the Fire Commissioner (OFC). “When producers find they need to dry the grain in their bins, it is important to be able to move quickly and accommodate a large number of requests that may come in at the same time.”

Pedersen said the OFC has established a central booking process co-ordinated with Manitoba Hydro to streamline the scheduling of inspections. In addition, the availability of inspectors has been expanded to include evenings and weekends throughout the harvest season, and a 24-hour inspection hotline will be available from Aug. 15 to Dec. 31.

“We have heard loud and clear from producers that we must do better when it comes to reducing red tape on grain dryers,” Agriculture Minister Ralph Eichler said. “The work we have done in conjunction with the Office of the Fire Commissioner and with Minister Pedersen means this process will be streamlined and that producers can focus on what they do best – working to feed the world.”

Producers must still ensure the installation is completed in compliance with the manufacturers installation instructions and Canadian Standards Association code requirements, and that all checks are completed prior to the inspection to avoid unnecessary delays.

The province is also harmonizing installation requirements with Saskatchewan to help reduce confusion as equipment suppliers and installers often serve clients in both provinces.

Pederson added that the OFC and Sask-Power are working closely to align the approval process and installation requirements such as venting, dryer and fuel tank protection and general installation code requirements.

For more information or to schedule an inspection, contact the Office of the Fire Commissioner at 1-204-945-3373, 1-204-945-3322 or email [email protected]