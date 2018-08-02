Manitoba Insect/Disease Update

Insects:

Scouting for bertha armyworm continues. There are a few reports of insecticide applications (near Melita, Deerwood, Holland, and Rossendale).

Spider mites are being noticed in some soybean fields. In most cases there are heavy edge effects, and no reports of economic levels.

Grasshopper population are variable. Some are reporting low levels, other are watching for potential movement from areas bordering fields. If ditch vegetation is cut it can force grasshoppers into fields. Watch for grasshopper movement if ditch area have a lot of grasshoppers and are being cut.

Diseases:

New clubroot cases have been confirmed in the Rural Municipalities of Lorne and Dufferin.



