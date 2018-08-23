Manitoba Insect & Disease Update - August 22

Manitoba Agriculture's canola disease survey is showing low to high levels of blackleg infection, depending on location, rotation and variety.

Sclerotinia and alternaria pod spot infection is lower this year, following a dry summer.

For insects, grasshopper populations continue to be monitored in susceptible crops in some areas. A canola field in the central region was treated with insecticide due to high grasshopper levels.

Flea beetles are accumulating in some of the later seeded canola fields.

Spider mite levels continue to be monitored in some soybean fields.

