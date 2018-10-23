Details
Category: Ag News

Last week, Manitoba and the North Dakota Agriculture Commissioner signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) to encourage greater collaboration in the agricultural sector.

The MOU was signed at the Tri-National Agricultural Accord in Monterrey, Mexico.

“This demonstrates Manitoba’s commitment to freer trade and pursuing opportunities is an important driver of economic growth and job creation on both sides of the border,” said Manitoba Agriculture Minister Ralph Eichler. “Agricultural trade is a critical part of bilateral trade and there are opportunities to use our collective strengths in agriculture.”

Under the MOU, Manitoba and North Dakota intend to work expand co-operation in agriculture, practices on issues such as agricultural technology, biosecurity, food waste, agricultural water management, plant protein, cross-border livestock trade, federal regulatory harmonization, and youth leadership and programming.

In 2017, total two-way trade between North Dakota and Manitoba was C$1.4 billion, ranking sixth among U.S. states for two-way trade with Manitoba and fourth as an export destination for Manitoba goods.

More Ag News

Manitobans Help Feed Those In Need

The results are in from Farm Credit Canada's (FCC) Drive Away Hunger campaign, which took place earlier this month. Manitobans provided over 330,000 meals to those in need. Across Canada, the total…

Manitoba, North Dakota To Encourage Greater Collaboration In Ag Sector

Last week, Manitoba and the North Dakota Agriculture Commissioner signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) to encourage greater collaboration in the agricultural sector. The MOU was signed at the…

Harvest Progress Surpasses 90 Per Cent In Manitoba

Relatively dry and sunny weather has helped harvest progress throughout Manitoba over the past week. Grain corn, sunflowers and other crops are still coming off with higher moisture and need drying.…

Manitoba Beef Producers Seeking Directors At Fall Meetings

Manitoba Beef Producers (MBP) is seeking to fill three positions on its board of directors this year. The first of 14 fall district meetings got underway Monday night in Ashern. Elections will be…

Farmers Hoping Warm Weather Continues

Summer-like weather over the past week has helped with the soybean harvest. Provincial Pulse Specialist Dennis Lange says most fields should be complete if we get another week or so of decent…

Beef Breeds Council Applauds New Market Access For Canadian Live Cattle

The federal government recently announced new market access for live cattle exports to the Philippines. Canadian Beef Breeds Council Executive Director, Michael Latimer, says the Philippines isn't a…

U of M Ag Students Tour Pembina Valley

Agriculture Diploma students from the University of Manitoba recently had a chance to tour a number of processing sites in the Pembina Valley. The tour included a stop at the Tropi Gelato facility in…

Cattle Slaughter Numbers Up

Cattle producers have taken a hard look at their herd this year when it comes to production and management. Anne Wasko is a market analyst with Cattle Trends and says slaughter numbers are up for a…

Monsanto Winnipeg Office Closing

Bayer Canada will be moving the former Monsanto 'legacy' head office located in Winnipeg to Calgary, where Bayer's CropScience Division is headquartered. The move is said to impact 71 staff at the…

Canada West Foundation CEO Says Canada Should Dismantle Supply Management

The President and CEO of the Canada West Foundation believes dairy farmers and Canadians would be better off without supply management. Martha Hall Findlay says, as well as allowing the Americans…

PembinaValleyOnline.com is your only local source for community news and information such as weather and classifieds.

Quicklinks

Login