Manitoba, North Dakota To Encourage Greater Collaboration In Ag Sector

Last week, Manitoba and the North Dakota Agriculture Commissioner signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) to encourage greater collaboration in the agricultural sector.

The MOU was signed at the Tri-National Agricultural Accord in Monterrey, Mexico.

“This demonstrates Manitoba’s commitment to freer trade and pursuing opportunities is an important driver of economic growth and job creation on both sides of the border,” said Manitoba Agriculture Minister Ralph Eichler. “Agricultural trade is a critical part of bilateral trade and there are opportunities to use our collective strengths in agriculture.”

Under the MOU, Manitoba and North Dakota intend to work expand co-operation in agriculture, practices on issues such as agricultural technology, biosecurity, food waste, agricultural water management, plant protein, cross-border livestock trade, federal regulatory harmonization, and youth leadership and programming.

In 2017, total two-way trade between North Dakota and Manitoba was C$1.4 billion, ranking sixth among U.S. states for two-way trade with Manitoba and fourth as an export destination for Manitoba goods.