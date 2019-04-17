Details
Category: Ag News

Elections

The Manitoba Pork Board of Directors elected its 2019 executive for a one-year term: George Matheson, from the Stonewall area, was re-elected Chairman; Rick Bergmann of Mitchell was re-elected Vice-Chairman; and executive members Scott Peters of Randolph and Rick Préjet of Notre Dame de Lourdes were re-elected.

Re-elected by acclamation were Lyle Peters of Randolph as Director-at-Large and Edward Stahl, from Grass River Colony, as Director of the North Star Producers.

Resolutions

Two resolutions were passed at the AGM:

-That Manitoba Pork, along with the Government of Manitoba, work to establish new, legally acceptable limits of H2S gas exposure in hog barns similar to other provinces, such as those in Ontario, that are safe yet practical for work in hog barns.

-That processors pay a financial reward to qualifying producers in recognition of Canadian Pork Excellence certified hogs delivered to their plants.

Pork Industry Awards

To Julie Baird, Manitoba Pork's former longtime Executive Assistant, in recognition of her dedication, professionalism and continuous pursuit of excellence in serving Manitoba's hog sector for 25 years.

To Dr. Glen Duizer, veterinarian with the Manitoba Chief Veterinary Office, in recognition of his exemplary support, through his expertise and his commitment to the agriculture sector, as the hog industry meets and overcomes ongoing swine health challenges.

Manitoba Pork 2019 AGM Highlights

