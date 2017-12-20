The recent passage of Bill 24 was an important milestone for pork producers in Manitoba.

That according to Manitoba Pork Chair George Matheson, who notes the bill should help to get some new barns constructed in the province.

He hopes that will help fill processing capacity.

"We have the two main processors Maple Leaf and HyLife and Maple Leaf is still very short of pigs...[That's] one reason why the passage of Bill 24 to get hog barns constructed is important as well as the creation of the Swine Development Corporation."

Matheson notes that the PED Virus outbreak in southeast Manitoba will definitely stick out when looking back on 2017. There were 80 new cases discovered this year, however there hasn't been a new one since October.