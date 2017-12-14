Manitoba Pork Donates Meat To Siloam Mission

As part of Manitoba Pork’s annual donation to Siloam Mission, last week Laurel Lyons delivered $1,200 worth of ham, which was welcomed by Janet McLeod, Siloam's Capital Campaign Director.

To mark the occasion, Laurel and Janet 'hammed it up' in front of the walk-in cooler, made possible by our donation of $50,000 to Siloam’s Make Room campaign in 2016.

By coincidence, pulled pork was on the lunch menu that day, courtesy of Manitoba Pork and five hard-working Red River College culinary students.

The budding chefs were happy to pose with their creation alongside Laurel and Siloam's Judi Richici and Chris Buffington.

Any visit to Siloam Mission gives a boost to the spirits.

