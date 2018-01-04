Manitoba Pork To Focus On Disease Issues In 2018

The continual eradication of the PED virus in southeast Manitoba is a top priority for Manitoba Pork this year. There were 80 on-farm confirmed cases in the province in 2017.

Chair George Matheson notes they'll also be keeping a close eye on another disease which is called Porcine Reproductive and Respiratory Syndrome (PRRS).

"It's been a devastating disease in the high concentration pork production areas in the U.S. (Iowa & Minnesota)," he said. "It seems to be gradually getting more of a foothold in Canada and southern Ontario and perhaps certain barns in Manitoba. I think in the long run producers fear that disease more than PED, so it's something we're watching very closely."

Matheson hopes they are able to make progress on the trusted transporter program becoming a reality, which would allow trucks to be washed in Manitoba instead of the U.S.