Manitoba Pork Welcomes HyLife Purchase

Earlier this week, it was revealed that Manitoba-based pork producer HyLife is planning to sell its remaining local shares to Charoen Pokphand Foods (CPF) based out of Thailand.

The deal would give CPF a 50.1 per cent stake in the company, with the remainder held by Japanese partner Itochu Corp.

Manitoba Pork General Manager Andrew Dickson says the deal is good news for Manitoba's pork industry.

"We're sad to see a family-owned business in Manitoba be bought out by an out of province company but on the other hand this is one of the largest food companies in the world...Third-largest pig producer in the world," he commented. "So this shows a tremendous confidence in the future of the hog industry in Manitoba by this outside company, that they're willing to invest at this level in a Manitoba company."

Dickson talked about the impact the change in ownership will have Manitoba pork producers.

"A company the size of this Thai operation...it means that there's stability in terms of being able to buy pigs from Manitoba, process them, and there's ready markets for the products. It means if they want to expand the business, they're going to try and draw more pigs out of the province and there will be more competition for pigs. We're looking forward to seeing what their new business plans are, in terms of trying to expand the business."

The deal, worth an estimated $498 million, is expected to close during the third quarter of 2019.