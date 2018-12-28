Manitoba Ranchers Battle Dry Conditions In 2018

The dry conditions in 2018 made it a tough year for ranchers in the province.

Manitoba Beef Producers General Manager Brian Lemon says the shortage of feed was the major story heading into the fall.

However, he notes 2018 saw a number of positive developments on the international trade front.

"Getting NAFTA resigned, that was huge for our industry. The U.S. continues to be our biggest trading partner. Getting the Trans Pacific Partnership (TPP) through our House of Commons and through our Senate and getting it ratified before the end of November, that was huge as well because now Canada is one of the first six to sign on to the TPP and create immediate tariff reductions."

Lemon notes changes to the Crown Lands allocation process will be a key focus for the group going forward. Preventing losses from predators will also continue to be a major issue of concern for the group.