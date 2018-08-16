Manitoba's Heinz Reimer To Lead Canadian Beef Check-off Agency.

Heinz Reimer of Manitoba has been elected Chair of the Canadian Beef Check-off Agency.

The group's AGM was held in conjunction with the Canadian Beef Industry Conference this week in London, Ontario.

In an agency statement, Reimer said he is confident that the new agency members are ready to work together to build on the solid foundation set by the last board, and ensure that the Canadian beef cattle check-off continues to bring a strong return to Canadian producers.

“The Agency has worked hard to move forward and better ourselves on behalf of Canadian beef producers,” said Reimer. “Now we need to focus on our vision: a unified and sustainable national funding strategy for Canadian beef cattle research, market development and promotion.”

Joining Reimer on the agency’s executive committee are Chad Ross of Saskatchewan as vice-chair, Larry Weatherby of Nova Scotia as governance chair, and Lonnie Lake representing retail and food service as finance chair.

the agency board are outgoing Chair Linda Allison, and member Arthur Batista.