Manitoba Signs Bilateral Agreement To Finalize Canadian Agricultural Partnership

On Thursday, Federal Agriculture Minister Lawrence MacAulay and Manitoba Agriculture Minister Ralph Eichler signed a bilateral agreement to finalize and implement the Canadian Agricultural Partnership (CAP).

The five-year agreement will invest $176 million in Manitoba’s agricultural and agri-food sector.

“The Canadian Agricultural Partnership will help the sector in Manitoba continue to innovate, grow and prosper,” said MacAulay. “We are committed to expanding business opportunities for Canadian producers, ranchers and processors, and strengthening the middle class by helping the agricultural sector reach its full potential.”

“We have seen remarkable recent investments and growth in Manitoba’s agriculture sector,” said Eichler. “Signing this bilateral agreement signals continued growth and even greater opportunities for success. Our government is very proud of the important role of our industry partners in the development of this agreement. We thank them for their input in consultations over the last two years and look forward to future investments that will support their members and operations. ”

Manitoba farmers, agri-processors, industry organizations, researchers and industry service providers will be able to apply for funding for specific activities and strategic investments under the streamlined Ag Action Manitoba program.

CAP focuses on six main areas:

• science, research and innovation;

• markets and trade;

• environmental sustainability and climate change;

• value-added agriculture and agri-food processing;

• public trust; and

• risk management.

The signing took place Thursday at the St. Boniface Hospital Albrechtsen Research Centre.

“I would like to congratulate Federal Agriculture Minister MacAulay and Manitoba Agriculture Minister Eichler for launching the Canadian Agricultural Partnership,” said Dr. Grant Pierce, executive director of research at the Albrechtsen Research Centre at St Boniface Hospital, home to the Canadian Centre for Agri-food Research in Health and Medicine. “It represents a critical and visionary initiative to advance agriculture and food research, and will consolidate Manitoba and Canada’s places as world leaders in the ag industry.”

Under the CAP, farmers will also continue to have access to a complete suite of business risk-management programs.

The new five-year, $3-billion Canadian Agricultural Partnership includes $2 billion cost-shared strategic initiatives delivered by the provinces and territories and $1 billion for federal programs and services.