Manitoban Among 4-H Scholarship Winners

Heidi Doelger of Beausejour was the sole Manitoban selected to receive a 2018 TD 4-H Agriculture Scholarship.

Twelve 4-H members were selected from across Canada, each receiving $2,500 to pursue post-secondary studies in the field of agriculture, agricultural science or agricultural business beginning this fall.

“We continue to be inspired by the quality of applications that 4-H'ers are submitting, and thank all who applied,” said Shannon Benner, CEO of 4-H Canada. “Sincere thanks also to TD for recognizing and supporting our mission to nurture responsible, caring and contributing youth leaders who are making an impact in their communities and around the world.

”Scholarship opportunities such as this would not be possible without the ongoing and long-term partnerships with organizations like TD. Together, we are committed to promoting positive youth development and providing youth with tools and guidance to lay the foundation for a life-long love of learning."