Manitoban Receives 4-H Canada Distinguished Alumni Award

A farm business coach from Boissevain has been honoured with the first ever 4-H Canada Distinguished Alumni Award.

Elaine Froese began her 4-H journey at the age of nine, when she was a member of the Dugald 4-H Club.

She was presented with the award at the 4-H Leadership Summit in Saskatoon at the end of January.

"It's very humbling and gratifying. I've been working with farm families for 40 years and it was a fun celebration and I also was honoured to spend some time coaching the L.E.A.D scholars, who are the young 4-H members across Canada, who've been chosen to be blessed with at $20,000 scholarship."

Froese says it's gratifying to be recognized for her skills, which she attributes to her time in 4-H.

