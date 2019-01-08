Manitoban To Receive National 4-H Award

4-H Canada has selected Elaine Froese of Boissevain-Morton as its first 4-H Canada Distinguished Alumni Award recipient.

Elaine is being recognized for her accomplishments in Community Engagement & Communications.

This new award is given to a former 4-H member that has taken the values instilled in them through the 4-H program and carried them through their everyday lives as a responsible, caring and contributing leader in their communities.

“Elaine Froese is a shining example of the positive impact a 4-H experience has on young Canadians,” said David Hovell, Chair of the 4-H Canada Board of Directors. “Through every aspect of her life and career, Elaine has not only lived up to the 4-H values but also believes in them with all her heart. We are delighted and proud to bestow Elaine Froese with the first Distinguished Alumni Award and work with her to promote the 4-H program to a new generation.”

Elaine began her 4-H journey at the age of nine, when she was a member of the Dugald 4-H Club in Manitoba. She is best known for her work as a farm business coach, where she has supported thousands of farm families through transition. Elaine received the 2018 Wilson Loree Award for the Development of Excellence in Farm Business Management. She is also a certified professional speaker and the author of four books.

“I wouldn’t be where I am today if it wasn’t for 4-H,” said Froese. “4-H taught me public speaking and how to think on my feet among many other skills critical to running my business. I’m grateful for the opportunity I had to be in 4-H and humbled to receive this award. I think it’s more important than ever today that youth have opportunities to lead in our communities. 4-H provides those opportunities.”

4-H Canada will present Elaine with the first Distinguished Alumni Award at the 2019 Leadership Awards in Saskatoon on January 31.