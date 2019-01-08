Manitoban To Receive National 4-H Award

Details
Category: Ag News

4-H Canada has selected Elaine Froese of Boissevain-Morton as its first 4-H Canada Distinguished Alumni Award recipient.

Elaine is being recognized for her accomplishments in Community Engagement & Communications.

This new award is given to a former 4-H member that has taken the values instilled in them through the 4-H program and carried them through their everyday lives as a responsible, caring and contributing leader in their communities.

“Elaine Froese is a shining example of the positive impact a 4-H experience has on young Canadians,” said David Hovell, Chair of the 4-H Canada Board of Directors. “Through every aspect of her life and career, Elaine has not only lived up to the 4-H values but also believes in them with all her heart. We are delighted and proud to bestow Elaine Froese with the first Distinguished Alumni Award and work with her to promote the 4-H program to a new generation.”

Elaine began her 4-H journey at the age of nine, when she was a member of the Dugald 4-H Club in Manitoba. She is best known for her work as a farm business coach, where she has supported thousands of farm families through transition. Elaine received the 2018 Wilson Loree Award for the Development of Excellence in Farm Business Management. She is also a certified professional speaker and the author of four books.

“I wouldn’t be where I am today if it wasn’t for 4-H,” said Froese. “4-H taught me public speaking and how to think on my feet among many other skills critical to running my business. I’m grateful for the opportunity I had to be in 4-H and humbled to receive this award. I think it’s more important than ever today that youth have opportunities to lead in our communities. 4-H provides those opportunities.”

4-H Canada will present Elaine with the first Distinguished Alumni Award at the 2019 Leadership Awards in Saskatoon on January 31.

More Ag News

Province To Pay Out $3.2 Million Through Hay Disaster Benefit

Manitoba Agricultural Services Corporation (MASC) is notifying producers that the Hay Disaster Benefit has been triggered and associated payments will begin shortly. The estimated payout for 2018 is…

Manitoban To Receive National 4-H Award

4-H Canada has selected Elaine Froese of Boissevain-Morton as its first 4-H Canada Distinguished Alumni Award recipient. Elaine is being recognized for her accomplishments in Community Engagement &…

University Of Manitoba Studying Rapid Discolouration Of Bison Meat

An assistant professor at the University of Manitoba is looking at ways to extend the shelf life of bison meat. Dr. Argenis Rodas-Gonzalez says part of the reason that bison discolourates faster than…

Rethinking Soybean Protein In Manitoba

A recent article in a Manitoba Pulse and Soybean Growers (MPSG) publication is outlining the need for protein improvement in soybeans. MPSG Production Specialist Cassandra Tkachuk wrote the article.…

U.S. Hog Cash Markets Show Signs Of Life

U.S. hog cash markets showed signs of life last week. Tyler Fulton is the director of risk management for Hams Marketing Services. "The holiday period is typically one where there's more hogs than…

Preparations Continue For Manitoba Ag Days

The countdown is on to the 42nd Manitoba Ag Days. The event, which features over 550 exhibitors, takes place January 22 - 24 at Brandon's Keystone Centre. Kristen Phillips is the general manager for…

A Man Who Raised The Profile Of Prairie History Has Passed

There was some sad news last weekend with the passing of Jim Pearson of Drumheller, Alberta. Pearson was well known in agricultural circles for his work to document and preserve prairie grain…

2019 Federal Election To Be Key Focus For CFA

Canadian Federation of Agriculture (CFA) President Ron Bonnett is discussing some of the group's top priorities heading into 2019. "Well I think the big one is going to be the federal election coming…

MacAulay Discusses 2019 Priorities

Expanding agricultural trade will remain a key focus for the Canadian government in 2019. "When I was in China the first shipment of chilled beef arrived," said Agriculture and Agri-Food Minister…

Strong Basis Helped Western Canadian Cattle Market In 2018

2018 was another interesting year for the cattle markets. Anne Wasko, President of Cattle Trends, says the strong basis in the cattle markets in 2018 was key for producers and the industry as a…

PembinaValleyOnline.com is your only local source for community news and information such as weather and classifieds.

Quicklinks

Login