Manitobans Help Feed Those In Need

The results are in from Farm Credit Canada's (FCC) Drive Away Hunger campaign, which took place earlier this month.

Manitobans provided over 330,000 meals to those in need. Across Canada, the total reached over 9.5 million meals.

“FCC Drive Away Hunger goes a long way toward replenishing the shelves at food banks and supporting school feeding programs across the country and this year was no different,” said Michael Hoffort, FCC president and CEO. “We know that reducing hunger in Canada is a year-round effort, so we hope we’ve inspired many to continue donating to food banks throughout the year to help those most in need.”

In addition to its annual food collection tractor tour, FCC contributed a total of $100,000 in support of food programs offered at 100 schools across Canada.