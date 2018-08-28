Manitobans Receive John Deere 4-H Scholarships

A pair of Manitobans have been selected to receive a 2018 John Deere Canada 4-H Scholarship.

Megan Brunen of Laurier and Robyn Foxton of Brandon will each receive $1,000 towards their post-secondary education this fall.

“We are grateful for generous partners, like John Deere, that recognize the importance of investing in positive youth development,” said Shannon Benner, 4-H Canada CEO. “Opportunities such as this scholarship greatly support 4-H Canada’s mission to nurture responsible, caring and contributing youth leaders who are making an impact in their communities and around the world.”

In total, fifteen 4-H members from across Canada will receive a scholarship this year.