MASC Extends Deadlines Due To Easter Weekend

Details
Manitoba Agricultural Services Corporation (MASC) has extended its deadline on a number of programs due to the Easter weekend.

The deadline, which is normally March 31, has been extended to Tuesday, April 3 for AgriInsurance, Hail Insurance, Forage Insurance, and Vegetable Acreage Loss.

March 31 (April 3 for 2018) - AgriInsurance: Last day to pay your insurance account, apply for or cancel your AgriInsurance contract, change your crop selections and coverage levels for most crops, file a claim for the previous year, and add new land to your contract to be eligible for Excess Moisture Insurance

March 31 (April 3 for 2018) - Hail Insurance: Last day to apply for or cancel Continuous Hail Insurance Option (CHIO), or add optional CHIO crops

March 31 (April 3 for 2018) - Forage Insurance: Last day to apply for, cancel, or make changes (add or delete crops, change coverage levels) to Select Hay Insurance, Basic Hay Insurance and options

March 31 (April 3 for 2018) - Vegetable Acreage Loss: Last day to apply for or cancel Vegetable Acreage Loss Insurance

