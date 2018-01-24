Mazier Elected To Fourth Term As KAP President

Keystone Agricultural Producers' 2018 Annual General Meeting is taking place this week in Winnipeg.

President Dan Mazier was re-elected to a fourth term, while Jill Verwey and Bill Campbell will serve as vice-presidents.

In his opening address, Mazier talked about the group's fight against proposed Manitoba Hydro rate hikes.

``We didn`t create this problem," he said. "I don't think it's fair to go back to the rate payers, especially the wage earners and the people that the small and medium businesses that actually make the economy work in Manitoba and say 'you're going to bare the same cost as other industries and other big users'."

KAP has been given intervener status and will make presentation to the Public Utilities Board on Friday.

The farm lobby group`s membership was up again in 2017, growing to 4757.

The 2018 AGM wraps up on Thursday.