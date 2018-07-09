Mazier Gives Up KAP Presidency To Seek Federal Conservative Nomination

Keystone Agricultural Producers (KAP) President Dan Mazier has announced that effective July 6, he has stepped down from the position to seek nomination for the Conservative Party of Canada in the riding of Dauphin - Swan River - Neepawa.

He'll be looking to fill the spot held by current MP Robert Sopuck, who announced back in May that he will not run in the next federal election to be held in October of 2019.

Mazier farms near Justice, Manitoba and was serving his fourth and final year as KAP president. He is also stepping down from the board of directors of the Canadian Federation of Agriculture (CFA).

Bill Campbell of Minto and Jill Verwey of Portage la Prairie are KAP's vice-presidents.

More to come.