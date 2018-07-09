Details
Category: Ag News

Keystone Agricultural Producers (KAP) President Dan Mazier has announced that effective July 6, he has stepped down from the position to seek nomination for the Conservative Party of Canada in the riding of Dauphin - Swan River - Neepawa.

He'll be looking to fill the spot held by current MP Robert Sopuck, who announced back in May that he will not run in the next federal election to be held in October of 2019.

Mazier farms near Justice, Manitoba and was serving his fourth and final year as KAP president. He is also stepping down from the board of directors of the Canadian Federation of Agriculture (CFA).

Bill Campbell of Minto and Jill Verwey of Portage la Prairie are KAP's vice-presidents.

More to come.

More Ag News

Mazier Gives Up KAP Presidency To Seek Federal Conservative Nomination

Keystone Agricultural Producers (KAP) President Dan Mazier has announced that effective July 6, he has stepped down from the position to seek nomination for the Conservative Party of Canada in the…

Clubroot Symptoms Reported In A Manitoba Field

Disease pressure is starting to ramp up in fields across Manitoba. Holly Derksen, crop pathologist for Manitoba Agriculture, said although the season has been mostly dry, fields have gotten more…

Western Canadian Cow Calf Survey Analysis

Information collected through the Western Canadian Cow-Calf Survey is starting to come out. The latest survey was based on data from 260 participants across the Prairies, with herd sizes ranging from…

Dry Summer Creating Challenges For Aerial Applicators

It's been a challenging summer for aerial applicators, or crop sprayers, in the region. This according to Jim Peters, owner/operator with Pembina Air Services in Morden. Peters explained the dry…

Monitoring Crop Diseases with the "Spornado"

A spore catcher was on display at the Lacombe Research Centre for canolaPALOOZA last week. The Spornado is used to monitor and collect sclerotinia spores on canola and fusarium spores on cereal…

KAP Hoping For Renewed Funding To Canada's Ag Transport Coalition

Keystone Agricultural Producers is hoping for renewed government funding to Canada's Ag Transport Coalition. The group consists of 7 organizations; the Alberta Wheat Commission, the Canadian Canola…

Food & Farm Equipment Costs On The Rise Thanks To Trade War

We're going to be paying more at the grocery store. Foothills MP and Associate Shadow Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food, John Barlow, said it's because of tariffs Canada has put on U.S. products…

Manitoba Egg Farmers Egg-cited For New Scanning Technology

Manitoba Egg Farmers is welcoming a federal government is investment in to new technology for the sector. The feds are contributing $844,000 to the Egg Farmers of Ontario to assist in the development…

MB Beef Producers Welcomes USDA Decision to End Bovine T-B Pre-export Test

Manitoba breeding cattle and bison producers will see new market opportunities open up thanks to a recent decision by the U.S. Department of Agriculture. After a 20 year effort, the Canadian Food…

Manitoba Crops Advancing To Reproductive Stage

Warm temperatures and recent rainfall have made-way for some good crop advancement in the province. Anastasia Kubinec, crop industry specialist with Manitoba Agriculture, said a majority of crops are…

PembinaValleyOnline.com is your only local source for community news and information such as weather and classifieds.

Quicklinks

Login