The Manitoba Agricultural Hall of Fame has released the names of this year's inductees.

An official announcement is set to take place Wednesday in Portage la Prairie.

This year's inductees are agriculture journalist John Morriss (Winnipeg), Versatile co-founder Peter Pakosh (Winnipeg), and the late Bill and Fred Streich (Beausejour & Niverville) who came up with improvements to the way combines operate.

A ceremony will be held on June 18, 2108 at the Victoria Inn Winnipeg.