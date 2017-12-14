MB Commodity Groups Release Amalgamation Roadmap

The five commodity groups, that in May of this year, began exploring an amalgamation have released a summary report highlighting the potential path towards a new, grassroots and farmer-driven organization.

The release of this report launches a consultation period for farmers.

"Commodity groups need to be farmer-driven. They need to be run by their grassroots," says Myron Krahn, President of Manitoba Corn Growers Association. "This report shows how amalgamating would not only maintain our connection to farmers from across Manitoba, but also how it would improve it. From better research capability to a greater potential to leverage research investments, we'll have more impact as an amalgamated group. Together we can be better."

The potential board and governance structure, core functions, legal process and timeline of this potential amalgamation are all laid out in this summary report.

The report is the result of nine months of meetings between board and staff representatives from Manitoba Wheat and Barley Growers, Manitoba Flax Growers, the National Sunflower Association of Canada, Manitoba Corn Growers and Manitoba Pulse & Soybean Growers and Rob Hannam of the consulting firm Synthesis Agri-Food Network.

Regional meetings and presentations are planned for January 2018:

Dates and Locations for meetings and presentations are as follows:

- St. Jean Farm Days presentation Jan. 10 at 1pm

- Dauphin, MB meeting Jan. 11 at 1pm

- Stonewall, MB meeting Jan. 12 at 10am

- Brandon Ag Days presentation Jan. 16 at 3pm

In addition, this report will be discussed at each involved commodity group's Annual General Meeting, which will be held during the CropConnect conference on February 14 and 15, 2018.

The amalgamation report can be viewed at www.mbcrops.ca.