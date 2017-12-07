MB Dairy Producers Gather In Winnipeg For Annual Conference

Dairy Farmers of Manitoba (DFM) is hosting its Annual General Meeting this week at the 13th Annual Manitoba Dairy Conference taking place at the Victoria Inn in Winnipeg.

DFM Chair David Wiens says they'll discuss a wide range of topics.

David Wiens - File Photo

"Discussion on production, best management practices and we'll bring in speakers just to look at the broader industry," he commented. "It could even be the economic perspectives from a Canada or even North American perspective so that we can see the kind of world in which we live in."

Wiens notes the conference is unique in that it brings together many of the dairy groups in Manitoba.

The Manitoba Holstein Branch is holding its AGM on Thursday.

The event features close to 70 exhibitors, with representation from about 130 dairy farms from across the province.

The conference wraps up on Friday.